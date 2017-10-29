Focus On South Florida: The Motivational Edge

By Rudabeh Shahbazi
Filed Under: Focus On South Florida, Rudabeh Shahbazi, The Motivational Edge

Inspiring young people toward academic achievement, increased self-confidence and the building of essential life skills. Sounds like a tall order.

But that’s exactly what “The Motivational Edge” does, and the nonprofit does it well.

We focus on the unique role a former Miami Dolphins player has as an “Edge Ambassador” and meet a Miami-Dade College student who shares how her 3 years with The Motivational Edge, has motivated her.

Guests:   Larry Johnson, Motivational Edge Ambassador

                                   Ashley Ortiz, Student

