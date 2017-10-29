Focus On South Florida: The Miami Foundation

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
Since 1967, The Miami Foundation has used civic leadership, community investment and philanthropy to improve the quality of life here.
Over the years it has awarded more than $250 million in grants. And the foundation has big plans to mark its 50th anniversary, which includes the upcoming “Give Miami Day”.
We focus on the significance of Give Miami Day, how The Miami Foundation works and we showcase one local nonprofit that has recently received a grant from it.
Guests: Javier Alberto Soto, President & CEO, The Miami Foundation
Rachel Silverstein, CEO, Miami Waterkeeper