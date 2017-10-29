Facing South Florida: Puerto Rico Status Following Hurricane Maria

By Jim DeFede
Filed Under: Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede, Politics, Puerto Rico

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

More than one month after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico life on the island is still hard, prompting those who can leave to do so.

And for many their destination is Florida. We examine the impact on the evacuees.

We also examine how people in Puerto Rico are faring after the storm.

Patricia Mazzei of the Miami Herald joins Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede to discuss her findings.

She recently wrapped up her second reporting trip to the island.

Guest: Miami Herald reporter Patrica Mazzei

More from Jim DeFede
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch