Facing South Florida: Puerto Rico Status Following Hurricane Maria

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
More than one month after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico life on the island is still hard, prompting those who can leave to do so.
And for many their destination is Florida. We examine the impact on the evacuees.
We also examine how people in Puerto Rico are faring after the storm.
Patricia Mazzei of the Miami Herald joins Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede to discuss her findings.
She recently wrapped up her second reporting trip to the island.
Guest: Miami Herald reporter Patrica Mazzei
One Comment