Report: Dolphins Will Move On From Ndamukong Suh After This Season

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins may be preparing to move on from star defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, the Dolphins are preparing to absorb a large part of Suh’s contract in order to break free from his massive contract.

After spending the first five years of his career in Detroit, Suh signed a 6-year deal worth $114 million with Miami back in early 2015.

The Dolphins defense has struggled since Suh’s arrival, especially against the run.

Miami finished 28th in the league when facing the run in 2015 before dropping to 30th last season.

This year, however, the Dolphins are a top-10 team against the run.

The move would mostly be for financial reasons, though Suh’s lack of leadership and costly in-game penalties have played a part in the decision.

“The Dolphins would save $17M in cash and $17M in cap space by designating him a post-June 1 cut in 2018, and while that would trigger a $13M dead-cap hit in 2019, the source said that would not preclude Miami from moving on.”

It’s likely that Miami will move on from Suh before the fifth day of the 2018 league year.

If he is on the Dolphins roster that day, $8.5 million of his base salary becomes guaranteed.