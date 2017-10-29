3 Teens Left Seriously Hurt After Saturday Night Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) — Three teenagers are in the hospital recovering from a horrific accident on a rain-slicked road in Pembroke Pines.

Police said speed, alcohol or the weather may have played a factor.

Hebert Jiron, 18, a senior at West Broward high school, is now fighting for his life. He was behind the wheel of the 2003 Acura when it crashed Saturday night at the 500 block of South Dykes Road.

“Doctors say they don’t know how he survived,” said Nohemi Chavez, Jiron’s aunt.

He survived but is in critical condition.

In the car with him were two other passengers, 18-year-old Dylan B. Pintado and a 16-year-old friend.

Jiron told his mother he was going to a party at about 10:00 p.m.

“It’s not bad if they’re going to a party, they are young people, they have to make fun with other people,” said Chavez. “But they don’t see the weather is no good, we can’t go to a party tonight, maybe another day.”

Family members think Jiron hit a pot hole and lost control. Pembroke Pines Police said he drove across the divided median and ultimately crashed into a tree.

“Young people don’t understand,” Chavez continued. “They don’t understand, if the weather is no good, they can’t see the consequence.”

Jiron has life-threatening injuries. The two passengers also suffered serious injuries.