Witness: Naked Woman Escapes From Trunk After Rape

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami Police are investigating a sex assault case after a naked woman was seen running for her life.

“I just see a girl running naked, completely naked, and she was running just to my car, and asked me to get in,” said Eduardo, a good Samaritan who helped.

He said he took the distraught woman to get help from police, even giving her the shirt off his back to cover her up.

“She said, ‘he raped me, somebody raped me,” Eduardo recounted.

The woman is now at the center of what Miami Police are calling a “very sensitive case.” Though, they’re not revealing exactly what happened or where, only confirming a “possible sex assault” occurring around 4 a.m. Saturday in the Brickell area.

Crime scene investigators taped off an area of South Miami Avenue, near 14th Terrace.

Michelle Pizanie, a visitor from New Jersey, heard the woman’s screams from her balcony on the 24th floor.

“I just seen her hollering, jumping right out the trunk, going right down 14th Street, naked,” she said. “Not sure what’s happening.”

She saw the woman escape from the trunk of a car as a man ran the other way.

“It’s unfortunate. I just feel like he’s, maybe, gonna get away with it and it’s going to be the next person next week,” Pizanie added.

As police continue the investigation, Eduardo said he can’t believe what he encountered in this “first class” neighborhood.

“It’s very hard to know these things happen here.”