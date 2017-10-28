Tropical Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Keys & Southeast Florida

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A tropical storm watch has been issued for the upper Florida Keys and southeast Florida as a tropical depression has formed over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.
At 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, the storm was about 55 miles east of Youth and 170 miles south of Havana, Cuba.
The center of Tropical Depression Eighteen was located by reconnaissance aircraft and radars from Cuba and Grand Cayman near latitude 20.8 North, longitude 82.9 West. The depression is moving toward the north-northeast near 22 mph (35 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue today. A motion toward the northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected to begin tonight and continue through Sunday. On the forecast track, the center will move across west-central Cuba this afternoon, across the Straits of Florida tonight, and across the northwestern Bahamas Sunday morning.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.
Strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm by tonight.
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…
* Cuban provinces of Isla de la Juventud, La Habana, Ciudad de la Habana, Matanzas, Cienfuegos, and Villa Clara
* Northwestern Bahamas
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…
* Craig Key to Golden Beach
* Central Bahamas
