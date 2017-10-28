WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 6pm

Flood Watch In Effect Overnight

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Heavy rain has caused the National Weather Service in Miami to expand a flood watch to include parts of South Florida.

Portions of South Florida, including coastal Collier, inland Collier, and mainland Monroe are urged to take precaution.

Showers and thunderstorms with periods of heavy rain are expected Saturday afternoon and night, which may lead to flooding. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches will be common, with excess amounts of up to 6 inches possible.

The flood watch extends until 4 a.m. Sunday.

