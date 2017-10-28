Amber Alert For Missing Toddler In Florida Panhandle

Filed Under: Amber Alert, Missing Child

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WESTVILLE, Fla. (CBSMiami) — An Amber Alert has been issued a missing two-year-old last seen in Westville, Florida.

amber alert Amber Alert For Missing Toddler In Florida Panhandle

Gracie Harding, 2 (L); Rebecca Harding, 33 (C); Joseph Harding, 35 (R); and Paul Vaughan, 39 (B). (Source: Walton County Sheriff’s Office)

Gracie Harding was last seen in the 1600th block of Otter Pond, wearing a diaper. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities believe she may be in the company of Rebecca Harding, 33, Joseph Harding, 35, and Paul Vaughan, 39.

Rebecca was last seen wearing a white spaghetti strap shirt, a hooded sweater and pajama pants. Joseph has a moustache and full beard, last seen wearing a black shirt and black jeans. Vaughan was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt and cut off jean shorts.

The group may be traveling in a 1996, red Ford Mustang, Alabama tag.

If you see them, law enforcement urges you not to approach them. Instead, call 911 immediately.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch