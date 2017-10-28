Amber Alert For Missing Toddler In Florida Panhandle

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WESTVILLE, Fla. (CBSMiami) — An Amber Alert has been issued a missing two-year-old last seen in Westville, Florida.
Gracie Harding was last seen in the 1600th block of Otter Pond, wearing a diaper. She has brown hair and blue eyes.
Authorities believe she may be in the company of Rebecca Harding, 33, Joseph Harding, 35, and Paul Vaughan, 39.
Rebecca was last seen wearing a white spaghetti strap shirt, a hooded sweater and pajama pants. Joseph has a moustache and full beard, last seen wearing a black shirt and black jeans. Vaughan was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt and cut off jean shorts.
The group may be traveling in a 1996, red Ford Mustang, Alabama tag.
If you see them, law enforcement urges you not to approach them. Instead, call 911 immediately.
