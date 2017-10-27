Woman Facing Up To 20 Years In Prison For Deadly DUI Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A southwest Miami-Dade woman is hoping the court is just and merciful when she’s sentenced Friday for a deadly DUI crash last year which claimed a man’s life.
Jessica Araujo, 27, was three times over the legal blood alcohol limit when she ran a red light last April at SW 127th Avenue and 120th Street in Miami-Dade and slammed into a Toyota Corolla driven by Naji El-Kadi. He was airlifted to Kendall Regional Trauma Center in critical condition and later died.
During a hearing earlier this month, a tearful Araujo pleaded guilty to DUI manslaughter and a host of other charges.
“I am so sorry,” she said, sobbing. The guilty pleas came after efforts to reach a plea bargain with the state fell through.
Judge Richard Hersch pronounced her guilty on the spot on all charges.
Having not reached a plea agreement, and assuming the sentences will run consecutively, Araujo faces up to 20 years in state prison. El-Kadi’s widow said she thought a sentence of 10 to 15 years would be appropriate.