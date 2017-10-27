Woman Charged In DUI Crash That Killed Cop

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A 30-year-old Margate woman has been charged in a deadly DUI crash earlier this year in which a Ft. Lauderdale police officer was killed.
On August 20th, around 2:30 a.m., Joselyn Lopez was speeding when she slammed her Dodge Charger into the rear of a Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of State Road 7 and Wiles Road in Coral Springs, according to police.
The rear of the Jeep burst into flames as it spun around and came to rest in the exit of a gas station. The front end of Lopez’s Charger also caught fire.
The driver of the Jeep, Ft. Lauderdale Detective Christopher Sheehan, was killed. His passenger, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Captain Jacob Snowhite, was injured.
Lopez, who was not injured, consented to a blood alcohol level tests. The first, taken at 5 a.m, showed a result of .08. A second sample taken an hour later was .06.
Coral Springs police estimated that Lopez was speeding at approximately 75 mph when she hit the Jeep.
She’s been charged with multiple counts including DUI manslaughter and reckless driving.