Woman Charged In DUI Crash That Killed Cop

Filed Under: Coral Springs Crash, DUI Crash, Police Officer Crash

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A 30-year-old Margate woman has been charged in a deadly DUI crash earlier this year in which a Ft. Lauderdale police officer was killed.

On August 20th, around 2:30 a.m., Joselyn Lopez was speeding when she slammed her Dodge Charger into the rear of a Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of State Road 7 and Wiles Road in Coral Springs, according to police.

The rear of the Jeep burst into flames as it spun around and came to rest in the exit of a gas station. The front end of Lopez’s Charger also caught fire.

The driver of the Jeep, Ft. Lauderdale Detective Christopher Sheehan, was killed. His passenger, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Captain Jacob Snowhite, was injured.

Lopez, who was not injured, consented to a blood alcohol level tests. The first, taken at 5 a.m, showed a result of .08. A second sample taken an hour later was .06.

Coral Springs police estimated that Lopez was speeding at approximately 75 mph when she hit the Jeep.

She’s been charged with multiple counts including DUI manslaughter and reckless driving.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch