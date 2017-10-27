Tiger Woods To Take Plea Deal In DUI Case

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PALM BEACH GARDENS (CBSMiami/AP) — Superstar golfer Tiger Woods is expected to take a plea deal Friday to resolve a driving under the influence case.
Under terms of the deal, the 41-year-old Woods is expected to plead guilty to reckless driving and agree to enter a diversion program.
In the diversion program, Woods will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs. Other requirements include attending DUI school, performing 20 hours of community service and attending a workshop where victims of impaired drivers detail how their lives were damaged.
Since he was intoxicated with prescription drugs and marijuana, Woods also must undergo regular drug tests. He was arrested in May after passing out in his Mercedes on the side of a road.
