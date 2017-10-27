Restaurant Bans All Children, No Exceptions

TAMPA (CBSMiami) — A Tampa restaurant has one major rule causing controversy – no children.

A white lettered sign on the front door of Hampton Station reads “No Children,” according to WKRG.

Hampton Station restaurant in Tampa, Florida. (Source: Facebook/ Hampton Station)

The craft beer and pizza place says there are no exceptions even if the rule has been causing problems with customers.

“I definitely think that sales are gonna take a dip,” said Hampton Station owner Troy Taylor.

He said the sign went up Tuesday after an incident the week before where some kids were endangering themselves and others.

It’s a decision some customers don’t agree with.

“Kids can be a ruckus sometimes, but if you’re trying to market in our community, I wouldn’t necessarily ban kids,” said Stephanie Gallego who has a young son.

Taylor has received backlash over social media over the decision – something that worries him.

“I haven’t got much sleep the past four or five days really, because of this,” he said – adding that he does not hate children.

On Facebook, reviews have gone both ways – for and against the ban.

Taylor says he says despite the controversy, the rule stands.

