Man Shot, Killed While Grilling In Pompano Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – A man accused of killing another man after the two argued Thursday night fired a shot as Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Ft. Lauderdale police officers attempted to take him into custody.
Trevor Mitchell, 47, was grilling at a residence at 220 NW 15th Place around 7:30 p.m. when he got into an argument with another man identified as Donel Bostick. As the two fought, Bostick allegedly pulled a gun and shot Mitchell multiple times. He then got in a truck and took off, according to the sheriff’s office.
Pompano Beach Fire Rescue pronounced Mitchell dead on the scene.
Bostick, 46, reportedly ended up getting into an accident on I-95 and was stopped near Davie Boulevard.
“Several other agencies also responded to that scene including Fort Lauderdale PD and the Florida Highway Patrol. The suspect initially relented and did not want to get out of his vehicle. There was a shot fired, however he was not shooting at law enforcement officers. He was finally coaxed out of his vehicle and taken into custody,” said Broward Sheriff’s spokeswoman Joy Oglesby.
Investigators say Mitchell and Bostick grew up together. No word on what the two argued about.
One Comment