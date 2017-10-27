iPhone X Preorders Initial Supply Sells Out In Minutes, What’s Next

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) — With preorders for the iPhone X’s initial supply selling out, here’s what’s next for those who want to get their hands on them.

Pre-orders for the smartphone opened at 12:01 a.m. pacific time (3 a.m. EST) on Friday – just a week ahead of the November 3rd launch.

But the initial supply sold out in just a few minutes.

That means most people won’t be able to get the iPhone X on November 3rd.

They’ll have to wait five to six weeks for the next shipment.

The latest Apple smartphone comes in just two colors: silver and space gray.

It is an all-glass design but Apple says its the most durable glass ever used in a smartphone.

It has facial recognition, allowing you to unlock your phone by scanning your face.

The starting price for the latest and greatest Apple has to offer – $999.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this

report.)