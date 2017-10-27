Florida House Speaker Sues Tampa Over “Illegal Tax”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — A tourism tax in Tampa is the subject of a lawsuit filed by Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran.
Tampa enacted a “tourism marketing assessment” earlier this year. Hotels in the Ybor City and downtown area add a $1.50 per night charge on each room.
Corcoran said local officials were “spitting in the face of the constitution” by enacting the fee without legislative authority. Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn defended the fee and suggested Corcoran was doing it to draw attention to a possible campaign for governor.
Buckhorn called it part of an “assault” by the Legislature on local governments.
The lawsuit is part of a series of moves Corcoran announced to go after local economic development and local tourism marketing agencies.
