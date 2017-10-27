Cuba Denies Sonic Attacks, Says U.S. Lacks Evidence

HAVANA, CUBA (CBSMiami) — The Cuban government is defending itself against allegations of sonic attacks on American diplomats.

Cuban officials aired a prime-time special denying the attacks that caused some diplomats to have headaches and hearing problems.

The special, titled “Alleged Sonic Attacks,” claims the recordings presented to them by the U.S. sounds like crickets.

The special also says the U.S. lacks any evidence the attacks happened.

Senator Marco Rubio said the attacks happened and the Cuban government knows something.

“Well, it’s not science fiction that people are hurt and hurt badly. Now either the Cuban government did it or they know who did it. I mean Cuba, Havana in particular, and these places for these attacks are happening on some of the most closely monitored places in the world,” said Rubio.

While not directly accusing Cuba of the attacks, the Trump administration says Cuba didn’t meet its obligation to protect diplomats.

