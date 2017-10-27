Tropical Storm Warnings Issued For Cuba, Bahamas

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Western Cuba and the northwestern Bahamas.

At 5 p.m., what is potentially tropical cyclone 18 was about 415 miles from Havana, Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.

The system is expected to develop into a tropical storm tonight or Saturday.

Governor Rick Scott is asking South Florida families to monitor the weather and stay alert.

“While this is not currently a developed storm, we know how quickly weather can change and how important it is for every family to be prepared. Families in South Florida should pay attention to local weather updates and be alert for potentially heavy rain and flooding throughout the weekend,” said Gov. Scott.

The governor said they stand ready to respond to any potential impacts.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles, mainly to the south of the center.

A faster northward motion is expected to begin tonight, followed by a faster motion toward the northeast on Saturday and Sunday. On the forecast track, the system will move across western Cuba late Saturday and move through the northwestern Bahamas Saturday night and early Sunday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Isla de la Juventud, La Habana, Ciudad de la Habana, Matanzas, Cienfuegos, and Villa Clara

* Northwestern Bahamas

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Central Bahamas

The system has the potential to produce the following rainfall totals:

Northern Honduras: Additional 1 to 3 inches through Friday night.

Cayman Islands, western and central Cuba and northwestern

Bahamas: 4 to 8 inches with maximum totals of 10 inches.

These rainfall amounts may produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

South Florida including the Florida Keys: 3 to 5 inches, isolated maximum of 8 inches possible.

Hurricane season ends on November 30th.