3 More Arrests Made In Nuclear Engineer’s Stabbing Death

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three more arrests have been made in the fatal stabbing of a man leaving a house party in Miami.
Alexander Restrepo, 33, died Saturday morning, near S.W. 157th Court and S.W. 146th Terrace, during an altercation with several people.
Alexander and his brother Chris left the party and were attacked a few houses away, according to police.
On Thursday, Edwin Rios, 24, was arrested, accused of taking part in the attack.
A day later, three more individuals were taken into custody.
Alexander suffered multiple stab wounds to his torso. His brother suffered cuts to his head and hand before he was able to break free.
Rios faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder.