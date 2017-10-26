WEEK 10 SCHEDULE: The Final Week For A Playoff Push

With the playoffs looming for many area programs, there is that bit of reality other schools will be facing this week.

This is the final chance for many Miami-Dade and Broward schools to make that playoff push. A loss, and those dreams are dashed.

What happens this week will spotlight the teams who will head on to the first round of the state playoffs – while other schools have to look forward to the long offseason and 2018, where once again, the dream will be in place.

The competition in South Florida is far greater than any other area of the country. Every week, you lineup against some of the best football players and coaches anywhere.

While not everyone can come out as a winner, there are those who make the best of the situation, seeking the spotlight year round, so they don’t have to worry about not getting the exposure needed.

As soon as this season comes to an end, we are faced with early exposure camps and combines, 7-on-7 tryouts and games, and then the spring, which is also one of the best times of year to steal the attention away from other athletes – with a captivated college audience.

The important thing for any prospect is to stay in the spotlight and attend everything and anything that your coaches or your parents feel that will be helpful – and not just a money-grabbing outfit that could care less about the player and more about when the check will clear.

Good luck to those teams that need this week to qualify for a coveted playoff spot.

BREAKING DOWN THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Boynton Beach at Dillard, 7. The Panthers have been competitive this year as one team from the district will join a very crowded 6A region.

Carol City vs. Central (Traz), 7:30. Both schools are in the playoffs, but now seeding becomes important – and the Rockets are trying to wrap things up and forget the loss to arch rival Northwestern.

Christopher Columbus vs. Coral Gables (Tropical), 7:30. The Explorers have already wrapped up the district, but now they are after that No. 1 seed in the region – which could cemented with a victory against the Cavaliers.

Miramar at Western, 7. Here is a game that will go a long way in determining what happens in 8A. The Patriots have been rolling along since their loss to Chaminade-Madonna. The Wildcats have been slipping and need this win badly!

Northwestern at Norland (Traz Powell), 7:30, Tonight: Interesting matchup between the district champion and a Vikings squad that is headed to the playoffs. Upset? It will be a huge challenge to beat one of the nation’s premier defenses.

Southridge at South Dade (Harris), 7:30. Here’s the game that can end with one team earning a high seed – or throwing the district race into the three-way tie. Palmetto is the other factor in this race. The Ridge wins and they are champs.

THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

TUESDAY

Cooper City 28, Fort Lauderdale 21 (OT)

WEDNESDAY

South Miami 6, Miami Springs 0

West Broward 42, Nova 16

THURSDAY

American at Dr. Krop (Ives Park), 3

Miami High at Coral Park (Tropical Park), 3:30

Hialeah Gardens at North Miami Beach (Ives Park), 7:30

Homestead at Edison (Traz Powell), 3:30

Keys Gate Charter at Monsignor Pace, 7

Killian at Palmetto (Harris), 7

Mater Academy at Westland Hialeah (Milander), 7

Mourning at Doral Academy, 7

Reagan at Sunset (Southridge), 7

Varela at Ferguson (Tropical Park), 7

FRIDAY

Booker T. Washington at Orlando Evans, 7

Boyd Anderson at McArthur, 7

Coral Springs Charter at Boca Raton St. Andrew’s, 7

Cypress Bay at Everglades, 7

Everglades Prep at Miami Westminster Christian, 4

Flanagan at Chaminade-Madonna, 4

Fort Lauderdale at Coral Glades, 7

Hallandale at Plantation American Heritage, 7:30

Hialeah at North Miami (Ives Park), 7:30

Hialeah-Miami Lakes at Miami Beach, 5

Jefferson County at Somerset Palms (Southridge), 7:30

LaSalle at Gulliver Prep, 4

Miami Coral Reef at Braddock, 3:30

Miami Jackson at Coconut Creek, 7

Monarch at Douglas, 7

North Broward Prep at Pines Charter, 7

Northeast at Archbishop McCarthy, 7

Pompano Beach at Fort Pierce Westwood, 7

Piper at Deerfield Beach, 7

Southwest at Belen Jesuit, 4

South Broward at Hollywood Hills (Cooper City), 7

South Plantation at Plantation (PAL), 7

St. Thomas Aquinas at Blanche Ely, 7

Stranahan at Cardinal Gibbons, 7

Taravella at Coral Springs, 7

Village Academy at University School, 7

Westminster Academy at Calvary Christian, 7

SATURDAY

International School of Broward at Goleman (Milander), 7

West Broward at Cooper City, 7

