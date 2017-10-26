Trump’s Opioid Address Might Be Missing Something

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump’s major address Friday on the opioid epidemic won’t include a promised declaration.

After pledging for months to formally declare the epidemic a national emergency, the president is reportedly scaling back.

According to USA Today, the president will deem the opioid crisis a public health emergency.

The address comes as the president’s approval rating drops to 38%.

About 57% of registered voters in a new Fox News poll disapprove of the president’s performance in office.

No longer will Trump declare the drug crisis a national emergency of the sort reserved for natural disasters but will instead present it as a threat to public health requiring immediate action.

The less than anticipated address comes as the president dismisses accusations of a widening divide in the Republican Party.

Six states have declared opioid emergencies and now the federal government will follow suit. The goal is to reduce addiction to prescription pain medication or drugs like heroin and fentanyl.

“We’re going to be doing a very, very important meeting sometime in the very near future on opioids,” said President Trump.

The president, months ago, backed $45 billion in new opioid spending as part of the ‘Obamacare’ repeal but that bill died due to GOP divides and new divisions now confront the president.

“We have great unity in the Republican Party,” said Trump.

He told reporters his party is unshaken by these broadsides

“None of this is normal,” said Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Arizona).

“His governing model is to divide,” said Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tennessee).

If Senators Flake and Corker defect on tax cuts, the top White House agenda item could be in jeopardy.

“We want tax cuts for the middle class. We want tax cuts for businesses to produce jobs. There is great unity,” said President Trump.

The president predicted Flake and Corker will fall in line.

Trump also said Flake’s decision not to seek re-election showed he was weak.

“His poll numbers are terrible. He’s done terribly for the great people of Arizona and he would have never won,” said President Trump.

An exasperated Ted Cruz compared the criticism of the president to middle school.

“I really don’t care who passed a note to the cute girls in pigtails. Everyone shut up and do your jobs,” said Cruz on The Mark Davis Show.

As for taxes, Congressman Kevin Brady is authoring the tax bill, and hinted that 401(k) plans could see changes in the Republican tax-reform. Those comments cued Trump to say that those retirement plans may be used in negotiations after earlier this week tweeting that there will be no changes to your 401(k).