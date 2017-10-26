South Florida Lovin’ The Small Taste Of Fall

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After more than six months of summertime heat, South Florida woke to a taste of Fall on Thursday with temps in the mid 50s inland and low 60s along the coast.

Some areas were close to 20 degrees cooler compared to Wednesday morning. The average low this time of year is approximately 72 degrees.

Thursday afternoon highs were only in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.

On South Beach, most tourists, residents and the like were enjoying it.

“November, October, we don’t have blue skies like this, so this is beautiful,” said out of towner Peter Beran who visiting the Lincoln Road shopping district.

“It’s kind of a relief, you know. All summer, every day is humid, like super humid, and I work very, very hard, and to work in this weather on the beach is the best, it’s like the best day ever,” said Sarah Caballero, a server at Tapelia.

But not everyone was pleased with the cooler temps.

“Hopefully it gets a bit warmer later because I want to head to the beach, it’s a little colder than what I like, compared to England in October,” said Sarah Harris.

Our brief cool down was just that.

Thursday will not be as chilly, with lows in the upper 60s closer to the coast and low 60s inland.

On Friday, highs will climb into the low 80s with mostly sunny. Saturday is looking soggy and unsettled all due to an increase in moisture associated with a tropical disturbance in the Western Caribbean. Expect breezy showers with highs in the low 80s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with highs in the low to mid 80s and spotty showers possible.

Another cold front will sweep through and by Monday morning we’ll see lows fall to the 50s and highs in the upper 70s. For Halloween on Tuesday, the weather looks good. Mostly sunny skies with highs right around 80 degrees.