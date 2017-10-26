Report: Jay Cutler To Only Miss One Game With Cracked Ribs

WQAM- Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook
MIAMI(CBSMiami)- When Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase confirmed ‘multiple cracked ribs’ for starting quarterback Jay Cutler, many jumped to the conclusion that the injury would sideline him for multiple weeks.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cutler might only be unavailable for one game.
So, Cutler will miss Miami’s Thursday night clash with the Ravens in Baltimore, giving backup Matt Moore a brief opportunity to perhaps audition as the starter. Moore led the Dolphins to 17 unanswered points in last week’s comeback win against the Jets.
On Monday, Gase was asked if Moore would get a chance to compete for the starting job, or would the job automatically go back to Cutler when healthy.
“You’re getting way ahead of me,” Gase said, “because with us with this quick turnaround, I’m really focused on this week. When we get through Thursday, we’ve got our bye weekend. Then I’m able to sit back and see where we’re at, the total picture with the health status of a lot of different people. I’m not even ready to go anywhere near anything at quarterback.”
While Gase certainly didn’t tip his hand to anything with that response, things could get very interesting if Moore excels on Thursday night.
