Suspect In Custody Following Fatal Shooting In Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Pompano Beach Thursday night.
The shooting took place at around 7:30 p.m. at 220 NW 15 Place.
Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the man dead.
The suspected shooter took off before crashing at Davie Boulevard and I-95.
When police arrived, a man pulled out a gun and fired shots.
Officers managed to take him into custody without anyone getting hurt.
No other details have been released at this time.
A homicide investigation is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
