Suspect In Custody Following Fatal Shooting In Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Pompano Beach Thursday night.

The shooting took place at around 7:30 p.m. at 220 NW 15 Place.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the man dead.

The suspected shooter took off before crashing at Davie Boulevard and I-95.

When police arrived, a man pulled out a gun and fired shots.

Officers managed to take him into custody without anyone getting hurt.

No other details have been released at this time.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

