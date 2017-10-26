‘We Want To Get Answers’: Missing Woman’s Family Renews Call To Find Her

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Friends and family are trying to keep a missing woman’s name alive in hopes of finding out what happened to her.

Thursday morning, they renewed a plea to help find Noemi Gonzalez, 54, as police passed out flyers in North Miami.

It’s been almost four years since she disappeared from her home.

“It’s necessary that we keep pushing and doing as much as we can to try to find answers if not her. We want to get answers,” said Noemi’s brother David Gonzalez.

CUE, or Community United Efforts Center for missing persons, held a roadside rally to get the word out.

Gonzalez was last seen by her son at home on February 12, 2014.

She left behind her purse, keys, cellphone and even her daily medication for epilepsy.

“It’s a feeling, an emptiness, that’s a void in your family unit that changes the dynamic of it. It changes the sculpture of who your family is and it changes who you are,” said Liz Gonzalez, Noemi’s sister-in-law. “Without Noemi, our life is just not the same.”

Noemi was a former school crossing guard and 911 dispatcher who had also worked for the North Miami Police Department.

“We’re looking for people who have any sort of information to come forward,” said Interim Police Chief Larry Juriga. “We’re open to hear everything and anything.”

Noemi’s sister-in-law from New Jersey vows to never give up the search for her.

“There has to be an explanation,” said Liz Gonzalez. “We say the word missing but I’ve said to people well missing isn’t really missing. We just don’t know the answer because something happened to her. Where is she? Who is she with? Is she alive?”

She went on, “We won’t stop until we get some of those answers.”