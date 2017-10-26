Moore, Dolphins Look To Keep Offense Humming On Thursday Night Football

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BALTIMORE (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens are two teams heading in opposite directions.

The Dolphins have won three straight games and are sitting a half-game back of the New England Patriots for first place in the AFC East.

Baltimore has lost four of their last five after opening the season with consecutive wins and trail first place Pittsburgh by two full games.

The two teams will lock horns on Thursday night in front of a national audience.

Both Miami and Baltimore have struggled with scoring, though the Dolphins seem to be coming out of their offensive funk.

Over the past six quarters Miami has scored 51 points, which is impressive considering they’d put up just 22 points over the three games before that.

Under center for the Dolphins will be Matt Moore, who replaced an injured Jay Cuter during the second half of Sunday’s come-from-behind win over the New York Jets.

Trailing 28-14 early in the fourth quarter, Moore led Miami on three scoring drives to complete the improbable comeback.

He’ll be back under center Thursday night and could be there for the next few games while Cutler waits for his cracked ribs to heal.

The Dolphins have an opportunity to continue their stretch of scoring as the Ravens has allowed an average of 27.6 points per game.

Meanwhile, Baltimore and quarterback Joe Flacco have also struggled putting up points, ranking 23rd in the NFL in scoring offense at 18.8 points per game.

Flacco could be without several of his receiving weapons, which won’t make things any easier.

Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman both have missed time with concussions while Jeremy Maclin and Michael Campanaro are dealing with shoulder injuries.

Wallace, Maclin and Perriman are all listed as questionable but Campanaro, who serves as Baltimore’s main punt returner, is doubtful.

