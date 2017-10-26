History Expert Believes Miami Will Certainly Pop Up In ‘Mother Lode’ Of JFK Docs

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A local history expert says Miami and some longtime Miami personalities will certainly be mentioned in some of the 31,000 documents pertaining to the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

“This is like the mother lode. We are getting some of the last major classified information what everybody is waiting for,” said Dr. Paul George.

The history professor believes the Magic City is undoubtedly connected to the assassination.

“Miami was one of the closest cities to the assassination other than perhaps New Orleans or what happened in Dallas,” he said.

By 1963, Miami was a center of intrigue. On one hand the CIA, Castro on the other hand.

Kennedy had strong Miami ties, often speaking here. And of course after the Bay of Pigs he met with the members of the 2506th Brigade at the Orange Bowl. The Cuban presence always hanging over the assassination story, like Lee Harvey Oswald’s attempts to get to Cuba through Mexico City.

“What will these documents show? Will they show some indication that Castro has an implicant role in this whole assassination plot like some people have implied? What was Oswald doing down in Mexico some time before that? What was he doing in New Orleans picketing with pro-Castro elements?” Dr. George said.

But do not expect easy reading. It will all be raw data. No story line, no chapters – just a lot of intriguing tidbits.

“It is hard to read. A lot of stuff is redacted for purpose of national security and some of the terminology is pretty obscure you have to go to a CIA dictionary to know what they are talking about,” Dr. George said.