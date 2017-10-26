Makeshift BBQ Set Up Inside Apartment, 10 Hospitalized

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Trying to stay warm as temperatures dipped in the 50s overnight landed nearly a dozen people in the hospital.
Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue were called out to a Lauderdale Lakes apartment building at 2775 NW 34th Avenue to help a family in distress, they were complaining of vomiting and headaches.
When fire rescue arrived at 20 unit building, they found three adults and seven children in a first floor apartment suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning.
BSO Asistant Fire Chief Todd Leduc said the owner of the apartment used a tire rim as a make shift barbecue and burned wood in it to stay warm. Since there was very little ventilation in the unit, carbon monoxide levels built up rapidly to toxic levels.
The apartment’s residents were all taken to Plantation General Hospital; all were in serious condition.
The carbonarbon monoxide was limited to the single apartment only.
Firefighters aired out the apartment and the State Fire Marshal has launched an investigation.