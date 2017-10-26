Public Getting 1st Look At JFK Files, Kept Secret For Decades

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) — The U.S. government’s full account of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy is expected to be released Thursday.
President Donald Trump tweeted that the classified documents will be made public.
The White House did not say if all the documents will be released or if some will remain sealed.
Kennedy’s assassination 54 years ago sparked a flurry of conspiracy theories.
Thursday’s deadline was set in a 1992 law after Oliver Stone’s movie “JFK” sparked a new round of fervor over Kennedy’s killing.
Historians who have closely studied the assassination don’t expect the documents to reveal any new bombshells.
They also don’t believe they will contradict the conclusion that Lee Harvey Oswald was solely responsible.
Here’s what could be in the long-secret JFK files.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this
report.)