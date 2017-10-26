Public Getting 1st Look At JFK Files, Kept Secret For Decades

Filed Under: Assassination, JFK, John F. Kennedy, National Archives

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) — The U.S. government’s full account of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy is expected to be released Thursday.

President Donald Trump tweeted that the classified documents will be made public.

The White House did not say if all the documents will be released or if some will remain sealed.

Kennedy’s assassination 54 years ago sparked a flurry of conspiracy theories.

Thursday’s deadline was set in a 1992 law after Oliver Stone’s movie “JFK” sparked a new round of fervor over Kennedy’s killing.

Historians who have closely studied the assassination don’t expect the documents to reveal any new bombshells.

They also don’t believe they will contradict the conclusion that Lee Harvey Oswald was solely responsible.

Here’s what could be in the long-secret JFK files. 

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this
report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch