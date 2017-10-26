PLAYER: Marlon Pelote
POSITION: OLB/SS
SCHOOL: Miami Northwestern
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 5-11
WEIGHT: 195
SCOUTING: From his days at the youth level to this season – where he has been a catalyst for one of the country’s elite defensive units – this a football talent who has always been a playmaker and a tremendous teammate. Whether it was at Northwestern, Booker T. Washington, Chaminade-Madonna or back with the Bulls this season, here is a very talented prospect who has always been a tremendous producer on the field – as well as being a super teammate who is always encouraging and teaching the younger players on the team. Ask anyone who plays for this program and all will tell you that this is a very impressive athlete.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4205383/marlon-pelote