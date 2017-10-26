In The Recruiting Huddle: Marlon Pelote – Northwestern

By Larry Blustein
PLAYER: Marlon Pelote

POSITION: OLB/SS

SCHOOL: Miami Northwestern

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-11

WEIGHT: 195

SCOUTING: From his days at the youth level to this season – where he has been a catalyst for one of the country’s elite defensive units – this a football talent who has always been a playmaker and a tremendous teammate. Whether it was at Northwestern, Booker T. Washington, Chaminade-Madonna or back with the Bulls this season, here is a very talented prospect who has always been a tremendous producer on the field – as well as being a super teammate who is always encouraging and teaching the younger players on the team. Ask anyone who plays for this program and all will tell you that this is a very impressive athlete.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4205383/marlon-pelote

