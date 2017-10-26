Prosecutor: FIFA Corruption Scandal Affected U.S. Banks

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI , FL (CBSMiami/AP) – A top federal prosecutor says the first sentencing of someone in the U.S. linked to the FIFA world soccer corruption scandal shows that anyone who uses U.S. banks in schemes can face jail time.
Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget Rohde’s statement Wednesday explains how U.S. prosecutors were able to prosecute more than 40 people and marketing agencies linked to soccer in the Americas since 2015.
She commented after a judge sentenced an apologetic Hector Trujillo to eight months in prison for taking $174,000 in bribes to steer contracts to Guatemala’s soccer federation.
Trujillo is a former judge who was arrested in Florida in 2015 and pleaded guilty in June.
FBI New York office head William Sweeney says Trujillo was like many others who’ve pleaded guilty in the “sweeping corruption investigation.”
He says they used their powerful positions to satiate their greed.