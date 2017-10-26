Thursday Night-Mare: Dolphins Blown Out In Baltimore 40-0

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BALTIMORE (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins couldn’t come up with another amazing comeback after falling behind yet again.

Miami saw its three-game winning streak come to an end with Thursday’s 26-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Quarterback Matt Moore, starting in place of the injured Jay Cutler (cracked ribs), struggled mightily thanks to a lackluster performance from the offensive line.

Moore finsiehd 25-of-44 for 176 yards and two second half pick-sixes.

It was a similar story for Jay Ajayi, who started out his night with a 21-yard run but gained just two total yards of his next 12 carries.

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was knocked out of the game late in the first half after taking a shoulder to the head from Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso.

Flacco was diagnosed with a concussion and Alonso was flagged for a personal foul.

Baltimore jumped out to an early lead, with Flacco hitting Jeremy Maclin for a 34-yard touchdown during the first quarter.

Maclin got behind cornerback Bobby McCain down the right sideline and Nate Allen didn’t arrive in time to help from his safety position.

After a pair of long Justin Tucker field goals, the Ravens went into halftime up 20-0 following a Mallett to Watson touchdown just after the two minute warning.

