Carjacking Couple Caught On Camera In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — Police are trying to identify a couple in Hollywood who committed an armed robbery and carjacking.
It happened Thursday, October 19, at 12:26 p.m. at the Gateway Motel, located at 2900 Polk Street.
Police said one of the victims was approached by the suspects, asking for a ride. When the guy refused, the female suspect snatched his keys and jumped inside the car.
A struggle ensued for control of the car, at which point the male suspect then pulled out a knife and attacked. He then jumped in the car and threw the victim onto the ground.
In an attempt to escape, the suspects reversed into a parked car and then dragged one of the victims as they drove off.
If you recognize this couple, call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS. There’s a $3,000 reward for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.