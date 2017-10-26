Carjacking Couple Caught On Camera In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — Police are trying to identify a couple in Hollywood who committed an armed robbery and carjacking.

Police hope to identify this couple after carjacking two people in Hollywood on Oct. 19, 2017. (Source: Hollywood Police Dept.)

It happened Thursday, October 19, at 12:26 p.m. at the Gateway Motel, located at 2900 Polk Street.

Police said one of the victims was approached by the suspects, asking for a ride. When the guy refused, the female suspect snatched his keys and jumped inside the car.

A struggle ensued for control of the car, at which point the male suspect then pulled out a knife and attacked. He then jumped in the car and threw the victim onto the ground.

In an attempt to escape, the suspects reversed into a parked car and then dragged one of the victims as they drove off.

If you recognize this couple, call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS. There’s a $3,000 reward for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.

