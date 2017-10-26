Buyer In Puma Tracksuit Shoots Woman Selling iPhone

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBSMiami/AP) — A Ft. Lauderdale woman who was trying to sell an iPhone through the online app Offer Up was shot in the head when she met up with the prospective buyer.
Broward Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gina Carter tells news outlets the injuries the woman suffered Sunday aren’t life-threatening. Detectives are trying to find the man.
Carter says the man asked the woman and her fiance to take him to an ATM. Security cameras captured the man walking inside a Chevron Gas Station, located at 7100 W. McNab Road, and pretending to use the ATM. When he returned, the couple noted he was acting strangely.
Carter says the man pulled out a gun and demanded both their phones. As they drove away, he fired a shot.
“The bullet pierced the right side of the back of the female victim’s head,” said the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “Her fiancé rushed her to University Hospital and Medical Center in Tamarac where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.”
The robber is described as a male, approximately 5’4″ with a medium build, dark complexion and short dark hair. He wore a blue Puma tracksuit and white athletic shoes.
Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Det. Theophilus Woulard at 954-321-4553 or Broward Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or browardcrimestoppers.org.
