Air Passengers Entering US Face New Security Screening

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – New security screenings for all passengers on U.S.-bound flights began on Thursday, with airlines worldwide questioning flyers about their trip and their luggage in the latest Trump administration decision affecting global travel.

Air France, Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., the airlines of Germany’s Lufthansa Group and EgyptAir all announced on Wednesday they would be implementing the new screenings.

Both American citizens and foreigners will possibly face security interviews from airline employees.

Air France said it began the new security interviews on Thursday at Paris Orly Airport and will start them on November 2nd at Charles de Gaulle Airport. It said the extra screening would take the form of a questionnaire handed to all passengers.

Passengers on Air France flights to the U.S. at Orly Airport said they faced additional questioning at Check In about their luggage, a move which the airline said was new, despite being common place on other airlines.

Air France said it has also in place additional “safety talks” led by profiling staff trained for the process.

“I have a well appreciated this new security process. Because I am travelling with my family and my friends. I am very attached and I am looking for this kind of safety disposal. If they have a project to strengthen this safety disposal process. I am fully on favor of it,” said Patrick Herve, who was flying to New York from England

But not every airline is onboard with the new regulations which come at the end of a 120-day period following the United States lifting a ban on laptops in airplane cabins affecting 10 Mideast cities.

The new regulations cover all the 2,100 flights from around the world entering the U.S. on any given day.

Some airlines said they had received permission to delay implementing the new rules until January.