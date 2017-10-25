Trump Calls Damaging Dossier “Fake”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – One day after a report that Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee helped pay for research that produced a dossier of allegations against Donald Trump, the president called the dossier fake and made up.
“I think it’s very sad, what they’ve done with this fake dossier. It was made up and I understand they’ve paid a tremendous amount of money and Hillary Clinton always denied it, the Democrats always denied it, and now only because it’s gonna come out in a court case they admit they did it and they’re embarrassed by it. I think it’s a disgrace and it’s a very sad commentary on politics in this country,” said Mr. Trump.
The president made the comments on the White House South Lawn on Wednesday as he was heading to Dallas to attend a fundraiser and receive a briefing on hurricane relief efforts.
Asked about the uranium sale to Russia in 2010 that is under investigation by congressional committees in the House, the president said “I think that’s Watergate modern age.”
The Washington Post first revealed the Democratss connection to the research dossier. It was originally commissioned by anti-Trump Republicans during the primary. The document was compiled by research firm Fusion GPS with information from former British spy Christopher Steele.
After Mr. Trump’s primary victory, the research didn’t stop. Mark Elias, a lawyer working for the Clinton campaign and the DNC, hired Fusion GPS.
His law firm, Perkins Coie, confirmed the relationship in a letter Tuesday which read in part: “Fusion GPS approached Perkins Coie in early March of 2016…to continue research…that Fusion GPS had conducted for one or more other clients during the Republican primary contest.”
President Trump has consistently denied any connections to the Kremlin or Russian operatives. Still there are three Congressional investigations looking into the matter and Special Counsel Robert Mueller has been appointed to investigate whether the Trump campaign conspired with Russian operatives.