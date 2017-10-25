Reward Up To $14K To Find Homeless Defender’s Killer

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PEMBROKE PARK (CBSMiami) — The reward has been increased to find the killer of a mechanic gunned down while defending an elderly man in Pembroke Park.
It was just after 9 a.m. on Sept. 22, when Philip Antonino noticed the suspect berating a homeless man mowing the lawn next to the Kwik Stop at 5551 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd.
Antonino couldn’t let the verbal abuse slide.
He stepped in and told the man to back off. But moments after that exchange, the suspect pulled out a gun and fatally shot Antonino several times. Surveillance video captured it on camera.
A reward of $14,000 has been offered to find this killer after an increase of more than $10,000 in donations were collected.
The suspect fled the scene on foot traveling northbound on West 56th Avenue.
Homicide detectives described the black male as thin with a dark complexion, possibly in his 30s and approximately 5’8″. He was bald and clean-shaven at the time of the attack.
They also described him as having a distinctive walk.
If you know anything about this murder or if you know who the killer is, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.