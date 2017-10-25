Reward Increased For Info In Dog’s Death

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – There’s been an increase in the reward money for information on whoever brutally attacked a year old dog and left it die at a Hollywood home.
Additional donors have added money to the Crime Stoppers reward which now brings the total to $41,500 for information that can help the police find the person, or persons, responsible.
The pitbull mix, nicknamed Ollie by the veterinary staff who cared for him, was found in a suit case with his paw sticking out at a vacant home at 1945 Lee Street.
Kristen and her boyfriend Steve Rogers found Ollie and called 911.
“I heard something moving and I looked over and it’s a suitcase, and it looks like a dog is locked in a suitcase,” Rogers told the 911 operator. “I’m not one to open the suitcase and get bit. Is there anything you can do?”
Police officers arrived and opened the suitcase to find Ollie with severe lacerations on his head and body.
The dog was taken to the VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital where the staff said it had been severly beaten and stabbed more than 50 times. Despite their best efforts, Ollie didn’t make it.
There will be a candlelight vigil this Sunday, Oct. 29th, for Ollie at 6 p.m. at the animal hospital at 2864 Hollywood Boulevard.
Anyone with information that can help the police is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.