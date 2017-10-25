Playing Mega Millions Is Going To Cost You More

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – If you like playing the Mega Millions lottery game, it’s going to cost you more.

Starting with next Tuesday’s drawing, the cost of a ticket will double from one dollar to two dollars.

The price increase won’t be the only change. More numbers will be added to the game. Players will pick from 70 numbers for the first set of picks, and 25 numbers for the second. Currently, players pick from 75 and 15 numbers, respectively.

The increase in numbers will change the probability of winning.

The chance of winning any prize, from $2 to the jackpot, will increase from 1 in 14.71 to 1 in 24. However, the chance of winning the jackpot will decrease. Currently, it’s 1 in 302.6 million. When the change occurs, that will drop to 1 in 258.9 million, according to USA Today.

More good news is that jackpots will rise much faster.

The multistate lottery game is offered in 44 states, the Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia.

