‘Help Us Bring Justice’: Family Asks For Info On Nuclear Engineer’s Stabbing Death

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida family is making a new plea for help after their loved one was stabbed and left to die.

“We just want justice for him. He did not deserve to go out like this,” said Natalie Restrepo.

Her brother, Alexander Restrepo, was a nuclear engineer who worked at the Turkey Point plant.

The 33-year-old was attacked at a Saturday night party along with his brother, Chris Restrepo.

“There we a lot of them, guys attacking us. There were so many arms and stuff swinging at me,” Chris Restrepo explained.

Alexander Restrepo was stabbed multiple times.

The young man had a bright future snuffed out. He had turned down lucrative positions out of town because he wanted to stay in Miami to be near his mom and grandmother.

“He had so many options because he was extremely intelligent,” said Amparo Restrepo.

Chris Restrepo added, “He was real impressive. Respected at work. They really loved guy, it is a real shame.”

The brothers knew friends who were going to a party in Southwest Miami-Dade. That’s where they were jumped.

Miami-Dade Police are still putting together the pieces, but don’t have much to go on.

“We do not know how it started, why it started, so that is what we are trying to find out,” said Det. Argemis Colome.

Right now, police want one thing: information. The Restrepos are hoping someone steps forward.

“Maybe some out there will have mercy on the family and help us bring justice to whoever did this to him,” said Natalie Restrepo.

If you have any information that can help police, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-Tips.