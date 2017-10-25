In The Recruiting Huddle: Corey Prince – Chaminade-Madonna

PLAYER: Corey Prince

POSITION: NG/DT

SCHOOL: Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-0

WEIGHT: 275

SCOUTING: Having watched this difference maker since he first started to play, you can see – year by year, how much he has improved, gotten stronger and has developed an amazing leadership. Talk to any player or coach for this defending 3A state runner-up and all will tell you that he comes to play, looks to go up against the best the opposition has – and is establishing himself as a prospect who has worked extremely hard to become a force up front. Is easily one of the strongest defensive line prospects in South Florida – and has had the chance to prove it this year, going up against some elite players and teams. A commitment to Wofford College, keep an eye on this impressive football talent the rest of his senior season.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4068637/corey-prince