Smashing Reveal: Rock Legends Help Unveil Latest Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Expansion

By Ted Scouten
Filed Under: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Ted Scouten

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The latest expansion of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino was unveiled Wednesday.

Guitars were smashed, kicking off the big reveal as only the Hard Rock can do. Part one of the expansion is a new and unique resort.

“It will be the first building in the world that’s truly to scaled designed as an authentic guitar,” said Seminole Hard Rock CEO Jim Allen. “So it’s not just an exterior facade, the curving of the building will be identical to an authentic guitar.”

Smashing Reveal: Rock Legends Help Unveil Latest Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Expansion

Rendering #1 of the Hard Rock Resort. (Source: Seminole Hard Rock)

Rockers Nicko McBrain from Iron Maiden and Steven Van Zandt  from the E Street Band were both on hand to help kick it all off.

“Now to do this, and to have guitar-shaped hotel!? The only thing I’m a little concerned with is it’s not a drum,” said the drummer joked. “Ya know, hang on a minute, that might be next.”

The resort will be about 35 stories with 638 rooms, with swank chickee cabanas for what’s called the “Bora-Bora Experience.”

“You’ll have chickees submerged in water with bedrooms, showers, complete butler service built into the pool itself.  There will be night life, day pools, they’ll be all the water and lazy rivers and all those things,” Allen said.

Smashing Reveal: Rock Legends Help Unveil Latest Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Expansion

Rendering #2 of the Hard Rock Resort. (Source: Seminole Hard Rock)

Construction is well underway on the $1.5 billon project, including doubling the size of the casino and building a brand new Hard Rock Live that can seat 7,000.  They’ve got big plans for that.

“We’ve designed it to do, whether it’s ‘America’s Got Talent,’ ‘American Idol,’ ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ any one of those shows could do production here,” Allen said.

hard rock live 1 Smashing Reveal: Rock Legends Help Unveil Latest Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Expansion

Rendering #1 of the Hard Rock Live stage. (Source: Seminole Hard Rock)

And the musicians, they’re excited about that big new concert space.

“It’s really, really important these days with all of the political shenanigans going on that we do get some spiritual nourishment from music,” said Van Zandt. “And the Hard Rock is still the main place to get that.”

hard rock live 2 Smashing Reveal: Rock Legends Help Unveil Latest Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Expansion

Rendering #2 of the Hard Rock Live stage. (Source: Seminole Hard Rock)

Construction continues for about another year and a half or so. The grand opening is set for mid-2019.

More from Ted Scouten
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch