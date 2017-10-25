Giancarlo Stanton Tells Jimmy Kimmel He’ll Talk To Jeter About Marlins Future After World Series

MIAMI(CBSMiami)- Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton joined Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday for some late night laughs, but also touched on some serious notes for his MLB future.

With reports of Derek Jeter’s new ownership group planning to cut payroll, Stanton, with $295 Million left on his contract, could be traded before the 2018 season begins.

Stanton told Kimmel he will soon sit down with Jeter to discuss his future in South Florida.

“We’re going to get together after the world series,” noted Stanton. “Everything stays quiet until then. No meetings.”

Kimmel asked Stanton if it seems crazy to him that the team might be trying to trade a player who just hit 59 home runs in a season.

“It does seem crazy because that’s all I’ve known my whole career.” Stanton has been with Miami for his entire decade as a pro. He was drafted by the Marlins in the second round back in 2007.

Kimmel began running a few teams by Stanton to see where he’d be open to playing. He first suggested the New York Mets.

“Mets? I like beating up on the Mets,” Stanton said with a grin.

When Kimmel brought up the LA Dodgers, he managed to get Stanton’s attention.

“I grew up a Dodger fan, so, if that’s where they want to go.”

And now, the ball is in Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman’s court.