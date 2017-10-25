WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

Fisher-Price: Stop Using These Motion Seats, Call Us

By Giovanna Maselli
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Fisher-Price is recalling certain infant motion seats over concerns they will overheat and cause a fire.

The recall for the Soothing Motions Seats includes model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39.

Fisher-Price is recalling its Infant Motion Seats over concerns it will overheat and cause a fire. (Source: USCPSC)

The company asks that you stop using these models immediately and call them for a full refund.

To check the model number, look on the underside of the motor

So far, Fisher-Price has received 36 reports of the seats overheating. That include a report of a fire within the motor.

No injuries have been reported.

The seats were sold BuybuyBaby, Target, Toys R Us, Walmart along with other stores around the nation. They were also sold online at Amazon.com.

They were sold from November 2015 to October 2017.

To contact Fisher-Price for a full refund, call 800-432-5437 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET from Monday through Friday.

