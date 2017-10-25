Fisher-Price: Stop Using These Motion Seats, Call Us

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Fisher-Price is recalling certain infant motion seats over concerns they will overheat and cause a fire.
The recall for the Soothing Motions Seats includes model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39.
The company asks that you stop using these models immediately and call them for a full refund.
To check the model number, look on the underside of the motor
So far, Fisher-Price has received 36 reports of the seats overheating. That include a report of a fire within the motor.
No injuries have been reported.
The seats were sold BuybuyBaby, Target, Toys R Us, Walmart along with other stores around the nation. They were also sold online at Amazon.com.
They were sold from November 2015 to October 2017.
To contact Fisher-Price for a full refund, call 800-432-5437 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET from Monday through Friday.
