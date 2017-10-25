First Cool Front Of The Fall You’ll Actually Feel

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You can thank a sinking front for the wet and gloomy start to Wednesday.

CBS4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said there was plenty of moisture ahead of a cold front that led to serious downpours across much of South Florida. Some clouds and showers are expected to linger around until midday.

Once the front passes, we’ll see gradual clearing and cooler highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be below our normal high of 85 degrees.

This front will likely mark the end of the rainy season, although we could see showers return this weekend due to a disturbance in the tropics.

In the meantime, we’ll finally feel more like Fall when the coldest air of the season so far arrives Wednesday night. With northerly winds and clear skies, lows are forecast to fall into the low to mid 50s inland. Closer to the coast, lows will dip to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Average low this time of year is approximately 72 degrees.

Dressing in layers will be key Thursday since we’ll see 50s in the morning, but by the afternoon have very comfortable upper 70s and some areas may climb to 80 degrees with plenty of sunshine.

High pressure and dry air will remain in place on Thursday. Temperatures start to moderate by Friday morning with easterly winds and lows creeping back to the upper 60s. Friday we’ll also warmer and breezy conditions with winds increasing and highs climbing to the low 80s. Spotty showers will be possible Friday as we see more of an onshore flow.

This weekend our weather will depend on what happens with a tropical disturbance in the Caribbean.

The broad area of low pressure is forecast to develop and lift generally to the north or northwest. The National Hurricane Center reports that this wave, near Nicaragua and Honduras, has a medium potential (50 percent chance) of cyclone development. Regardless of cyclone development, all the moisture associated with this system is forecast to possibly move towards South Florida.

We will be warmer with highs in the mid 80s and a better chance of wet weather on Saturday and Sunday.