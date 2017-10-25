‘I Was Extremely Nice To Her’: Trump On Talk With Sgt. Johnson’s Widow

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump again maintained he made a respectful condolence call to the widow of Sergeant La David Johnson.

The soldier from Miami Gardens was one of four killed in an ambush in Niger nearly three weeks ago.

Trump disputed an account by the wife of a fallen soldier and Miami Congresswoman Frederica Wilson, both of whom say he was less than compassionate during a condolence call last week.

He said he never forgot Sgt. Johnson’s name, adding that he has one of the great memories of all time.

The president’s remarks were made as he boarded Marine One for a trip to Texas.

He was asked about criticism from Myesha Johnson, the widow of Sgt.Johnson, who said Trump did not know her name when he called her to offer condolences for her husband’s death.

“I think she’s a fantastic woman. I was extremely nice to her, extremely respectful,” said President Trump. “I certainly respect La David. Who I, by the way, I called La David right from the beginning. They put a chart right that says La David. La David Johnson.”

Trump said he never hesitated saying the name and added this.

“One of the great memories of all time. There was no hesitation,” said Trump.

Trump went on to describe other calls to military families who have lost loved ones.

“It’s all about condolence. It’s about warmth. In many cases, you listen and honestly, they pour their heart out…It is the hardest calls. They pour their heart out but I am always — I said look you people have called many people I’ve spoken to and I couldn’t have been any nicer but I have such respect for those families. Nobody has more respect than I do, nobody,” said Trump.

Trump accused the media of not reporting on other calls he’s made to military families, adding that everyone else he’s spoken to could not have been nicer.