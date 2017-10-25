David Samson Joins Twitter, Responses Are Predictable And Hilarious

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Now that he’s no longer team president of the Miami Marlins, David Samson is using his extra free time to give social media a try.
Samson is now on Twitter (@DavidPSamson91) and clumsily used his first 140 characters to both announce to the world that he’s tweeting for the first time, and hint at the fact he was about to take in Game 1 of the World Series.
The tweet seemed innocent enough, but when you’re as polarizing and controversial as Samson is, you get responses like this…
And these….
And this reference to his one episode stint on Survivor was well played…
Perhaps just to prove Ricky Bartle wrong, Samson made a point to tweet twice more that night. You’ll be relieved to see that he’s clearly more passionate about national landmarks than he was about assembling a winning baseball team.
Welcome to Twitter, Mr. Samson.