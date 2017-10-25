David Samson Joins Twitter, Responses Are Predictable And Hilarious

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Now that he’s no longer team president of the Miami Marlins, David Samson is using his extra free time to give social media a try.

Samson is now on Twitter (@DavidPSamson91) and clumsily used his first 140 characters to both announce to the world that he’s tweeting for the first time, and hint at the fact he was about to take in Game 1 of the World Series.

First tweet and all I keep thinking is that Los Angeles should be the epicenter of my world tonight…and it is not. But, watching @FOXTV — David P. Samson (@DavidPSamson91) October 24, 2017

The tweet seemed innocent enough, but when you’re as polarizing and controversial as Samson is, you get responses like this…

THANKS THE LORD FOR LEAVING THE MARLINS WOW YOU SUCKED. — steve (@stevieboifresh) October 25, 2017

And these….

And this reference to his one episode stint on Survivor was well played…

If this is anything like your stint on @survivorcbs this will likely also be your last tweet — Ricky Bartle (@RickybIV) October 25, 2017

Perhaps just to prove Ricky Bartle wrong, Samson made a point to tweet twice more that night. You’ll be relieved to see that he’s clearly more passionate about national landmarks than he was about assembling a winning baseball team.

If only one child cannot see the Grand Canyon because of proposed entry fee increases, then we should all be the sorrier. #GrandCanyon — David P. Samson (@DavidPSamson91) October 25, 2017

Welcome to Twitter, Mr. Samson.