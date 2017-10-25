Armed Man At Broward Health Medical Center In Ft. Lauderdale

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A man armed with a knife has barricaded himself inside a room at the Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.
Chopper4 was over the scene at 1600 S Andrews Avenue.
Fort Lauderdale Police said the man does not have hostages with him.
Patrol cars could be seen blocking the whole entrance of the center.
SWAT was spotted at the scene.
CBS4’s Ted Scouten reports they have not heard anything about injuries.
Broward Health Medical Center issued a statement on the incident saying,
“Broward Health is currently working closely with local authorities to ensure the safety of its patients and staff.”
Driver are asked to avoid the area. Click here for the latest traffic info.
This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information.