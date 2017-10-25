Big Gator Caught On Sands Of Vero Beach

VERO BEACH (CBSMiami) – A 12-foot alligator was caught as it strolled on the sands of Vero Beach.

A woman called 911 Sunday night after she saw the gator as she was walking her dog on the beach. Justin Morrison, a gator trapper who owns his own plumbing business, was called out to the scene.

Morrison was able to lasso the gator with a rope and tape its mouth shut to keep people out of harm’s way. He said he and his trapping partner were able to safely relocate the gator to a permitted gator farm in Melbourne.

The gator is believed to have gotten into the ocean from the nearby river.

