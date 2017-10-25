Medical Examiners Confirm Child Died From Fentanyl, Heroine

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Medical examiners determined a 10-year-old boy died from exposure to Fentanyl and Heroine.
The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner’s Office released the report Wednesday, naming Alton Bank’s cause of death as ‘acute combined drug toxicity.’
The 10-year-old’s death, makes him the youngest known victim of the opioid crisis in the city, Miami’s Police chief said back in July.
Police believe Banks somehow came in contact with the drugs during a one-hour period on June 23rd – between the time he left a pool in the Overtown neighborhood and got home.
At last check, police were asking anyone who saw anything between the hours of 5 p.m. to 6 p.m in the area of Gibson Park east to Northwest 1st Court, from 12th Street to 13th Street to come forward.
Banks began vomiting at home, lost consciousness and later died at a hospital.
Miami Fire-Rescue officials said it was unlikely he physically touched fentanyl but there are several ways to come into contact – ingestion, injection or inhalation.
Miami Police said they have been aggressive in getting fentanyl off the streets, arresting at least 12 dealers and at least 57 buyers in the last six months.
Anyone with information in the case can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).